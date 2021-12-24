Cambodia, Vietnam to Boost Cooperation in Law and Justice

Cambodia and Vietnam have pledged to further boost cooperation in law and justice between the two countries.

The pledge was made in a meeting between H.E. Koeut Rith, Minister of Justice and H.E. Nguyen Khanh Ngoc, Vice Minister of Justice of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam here in Phnom Penh recently.

In the meeting, the two sides agreed to promote comprehensive legal cooperation through the establishment of a focal point between the two Ministries of Justice.

The comprehensive legal cooperation was guided by the action plan 2022-2023 signed recently under the presidency of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and Vietnamese President H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc who concluded his two-day state visit in Cambodia on Dec. 22.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press