Cambodia, Vietnam to Further Promote Cultural Cooperation

Cambodia and Vietnam have pledged to further promote cultural cooperation between the two countries as the COVID-19 threat is easing.

The pledge was made in a meeting between H.E. Mrs. Phoeurng Sackona, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts and H.E. Nguyen Huy Tang, Ambassador of Vietnam to Cambodia here in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

H.E. Mrs. Phoeurng Sackona spoke highly of the good collaboration between Cambodia and Vietnam in all sectors, especially in the field of culture.

Cambodia and Vietnam have continued exposure visit of cultural officials at all levels to exchange experience in the field, continued the minister.

The two sides also agreed to organise cultural activities to congratulate the 55th anniversary of Cambodia-Vietnam diplomatic relations and the cultural week celebration, and to continue bilateral cultural cooperative agreement.

H.E. Nguyen Huy Tang also expressed his support for Cambodia's role as ASEAN rotating chair, adding that Vietnam is ready to attend the ASEAN Unity for Peace Cultural Festival to be held in October in Cambodia.

