Cambodia, Vietnam to Promote Bilateral Economic Investment

Vietnam has asked Cambodia to support Vietnamese businessmen and promote investment in the economic sector between the two countries.

The request was made by H.E. Nguyen Huy Tang, Ambassador of Vietnam to Cambodia in a meeting with H.E. Dr. Chhay Than, Senior Minister and Minister of Planning here in Phnom Penh this week.

H.E. Nguyen Huy Tang spoke highly of Cambodia’s development and achievements since 1979, especially the country’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vietnamese diplomat requested H.E. Dr. Chhay Than to promote the cooperation and exposure visits between the Ministry of Planning of Cambodia and the Ministry of Planning and Investment of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

He also urged the two ministries to speed up the drafting of master plan on Cambodia-Vietnam economic connectivity to 2030.

From his end, H.E. Dr. Chhay Than lauded the intimate relations and good collaboration between the two governments and peoples.

The senior minister pledged to further strengthen and expand the cooperation among the two ministries, including the completion of the master plan, well in line with Cambodia’s sustainable development goal framework for 2016-2030.

