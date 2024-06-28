Cambodia Voices Support for “Six-Point Consensus on Common Understanding on Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis’

Cambodia stands in support of the “Six-Point Consensus on Common Understandings on the Ukraine Crisis” jointly issued by the People’s Republic of China and Brazil on May 23, 2024.

H.E. Chum Sounry, Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, underlined Cambodia’s stance in a statement released tonight.

The spokesperson explained that the contents of this document is apt to address the actual situation, which must emphasise four key priorities: (1) Preventing the escalation of tensions and creating a conducive environment for dialogue that requires the participation of Ukraine and Russia (2) Averting further deterioration of the humanitarian crises (3) Avoiding a nuclear crisis, and (4) Increasing efforts to improve food security, energy and supply chain stability.

The China-Brazil’s Six-Point Consensus includes:

1. The two sides call on all relevant parties to observe three principles for deescalating the situation, namely no expansion of the batt

lefield, no escalation of fighting and no provocation by any party.

2. The two sides believe that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis. All parties should create conditions for the resumption of direct dialogue and push for the deescalation of the situation until the realisation of a comprehensive ceasefire. China and Brazil support an international peace conference held at a proper time that is recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties as well as fair discussion of all peace plans.

3. Efforts are needed to increase humanitarian assistance to relevant regions and prevent a humanitarian crisis on a larger scale. Attacks on civilians or civilian facilities must be avoided, and civilians including women and children and prisoners of war (POWs) must be protected. The two sides support the exchange of POWs between the parties to the conflict.

4. The use of weapons of mass destruction, particularly nuclear weapons and chemical and biolog

ical weapons must be opposed. All possible efforts must be made to prevent nuclear proliferation and avoid nuclear crisis.

5. Attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities must be opposed. All parties should comply with international law including the Convention on Nuclear Safety and resolutely prevent man-made nuclear accidents.

6. Dividing the world into isolated political or economic groups should be opposed. The two sides call for efforts to enhance international cooperation on energy, currency, finance, trade, food security and the security of critical infrastructure, including oil and gas pipelines, undersea optical cables, electricity and energy facilities, and fiber-optic networks, so as to protect the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse