Cambodia Vows Continued Efforts for Release of Soldiers Held by Thailand



Phnom penh: The 18 Cambodian military personnel captured by Thai forces on July 29, 2025, shortly after the ceasefire took effect, have yet to be returned. Cambodia has vowed to continue working with the international community to secure their unconditional release in accordance with international humanitarian law.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, it has been 12 days since the 18 Cambodian soldiers were placed under Thai custody. Cambodia has repeatedly urged Thailand to promptly return all 18 military personnel in compliance with international humanitarian law and in response to urgent appeals from partner countries and international organisations, said H.E. Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, Under Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, during a regular press briefing at 7:00 a.m.

She stressed that the Ministry of National Defence, the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, and the international community will continue calling on Thailand to fulfill its obligations under international l

aw.

“We are committed to ensuring that no military personnel are left behind or abandoned. Our stance remains firm in advocating for the immediate release and safe return of our detained personnel, while upholding legal and humanitarian standards,” she underlined.