Cambodia Vows To Promote ASEAN’s Spirit As United Family: FM

Cambodia, the incoming chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2022, will promote the bloc’s spirit as a united family, in order to maintain peace and prosperity in the region and beyond, the country’s Foreign Minister, Prak Sokhonn, said.

Sokhonn, who is also a deputy prime minister, made the remarks, during a meeting in Phnom Penh, with visiting Counsellor of the U.S. Department of State, Derek Chollet on Friday.

The Cambodian top diplomat expressed Cambodia’s readiness to assume the ASEAN chairmanship and highlighted Cambodia’s priorities across the three ASEAN community pillars, the press release said.

“He also emphasised that, the theme ‘ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together,’ endeavours to promote ASEAN’s spirit as a united family, with a high sense of ‘togetherness’ in upholding peace and prosperity in the region and beyond,” it said.

Meanwhile, Chollet said, U.S. President, Joe Biden, is looking forward to hosting the ASEAN-U.S. Summit in Washington D.C. in the very near future, during which both sides will discuss a wide range of issues and agenda, including ASEAN-U.S. dialogue relations, COVID-19 response and post-pandemic recovery, the press release said.

Source: NAM News Network