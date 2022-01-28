Cambodia Wants More Markets for Cashew Nuts and Silk Weaving

Cambodia has encouraged Japan to expand its markets for cashew nuts and silk weaving produced by community people in protected natural areas in Cambodia.

The encouragement was made by H.E. Say Samal, Minister of Environment in a meeting with H.E. Takahashi Fumiaki, President of the Japan-Cambodia Association here in Phnom Penh on Tuesday.

H.E. Say Samal spoke highly of the good relations, friendship and collaboration between Cambodia and Japan in all sectors.

The minister also thanked H.E. Takahashi Fumiaki for his contribution to Cambodia’s development, especially the environmental protection.

From his end, H.E. Takahashi Fumiaki pledged to seek more Japanese investment partners to Cambodia, including to facilitate the needed markets.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press