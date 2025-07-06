Cambodia Warmly Welcomes Participants of 2025 Regional Badminton Championships



Phnom penh: Cambodia warmly welcomes sports delegates, coaches, and athletes arriving for the Badminton Asia Southeast Asia Regional Championships 2025, taking place from July 7 to 12 at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Secretary General of the Badminton Federation of Cambodia H.E. Keo Ros extended the hospitality to all participants and noted that the five countries joining the championships are Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste.

The organising committee has pledged to create an enjoyable and supportive environment for all attendees, ensuring athletes and officials are empowered to perform at their best, he said.

He added that this marks Cambodia’s second time hosting the regional championships, following a successful debut in 2023.

The 2025 tournament will feature matches across three age categories: Under 15, Under 17, and Under 23, showcasing young talent and future stars of badminton across Southeast Asia.

H.E. Keo Ros also called

on youth and sports enthusiasts to cheer on the athletes at Morodok Techo National Stadium, contributing to a vibrant and inspiring atmosphere.