Cambodia Welcomes 1.3 Million Foreign Tourists in 2020

Cambodia received last year 1.3 million international visitors, a year-on-year decrease of 80 percent, latest data from the Ministry of Tourism showed.

Chinese tourists topped the Kingdom’s tourism market with 329,673, down 86 percent compared to a year before, the same source pointed out.

Visitors from Thailand and Vietnam were ranked second and third with 210,876 and 182,199, respectively.

Of the total foreign tourists, 58 percent arrived in Cambodia via air transport and the rest via land and waterway.

The deadly coronavirus has dried off foreign holiday markers, affecting seriously Cambodia’s tourism sector, one of the main economic pillars.

Meanwhile, Cambodian outbound tourists saw a year-on-year decline of 84 percent to 326,199.

In 2019, Cambodia welcomed 6.6 million foreign tourists, up 6 percent compared to a year earlier.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press