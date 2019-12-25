Cambodia Welcomes Nearly 11 Million Air Passengers in First 11 Months

During the first 11 months of 2019, the three international airports of Cambodia welcomed 10.5 million passengers, according to local media report.

Of the number, 5.5 million checked in at Phnom Penh International Airport, 1.5 million at Sihanoukville International Airport, and the rest 3.5 million at Siem Reap International Airport.

The figure suggests an increase of 12 percent, upturn of 177 percent and decrease of 11 percent respectively compared to the same period last year.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, Cambodia received 5.2 million foreign tourists between January and October 2019; and about 3.7 percent (12 percent increase) of whom were air travellers.

There are currently a total of 44 international and 5 national airline firms operating in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press