Cambodia Welcomes U.S.’ Support for Its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2022

Cambodia welcomed the U.S’ support for the Kingdom’s roles as ASEAN Chair in 2022 and deliverables to accelerate ASEAN Community building efforts and promote ASEAN’s external relations.

The remarks were made by H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in a meeting with H.E. Derek Chollet, Counselor of the U.S. Department of State, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFA-IC) on Dec. 10.

According to the MFA-IC’s press release AKP received this evening, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister expressed Cambodia’s readiness to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship and highlighted Cambodia’s priorities across the three ASEAN Community Pillars. He also emphasised that the theme “ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together” endeavours to promote ASEAN’s spirit as a united family with a high sense of “Togetherness” in upholding peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister also welcomed the U.S’ continued commitment to upholding ASEAN Centrality as well as peace and prosperity in the region.

H.E. Derek Chollet reaffirmed that ASEAN is central for the U.S foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific region, and looked forward to working closely with Cambodia as the incoming Chair of ASEAN in 2022. He informed that H.E. President Joe Biden is also looking forward to hosting the ASEAN-U.S. Summit in Washington D.C. in the very near future during which both sides will discuss a wide range of issues and agenda, including ASEAN-U.S. dialogue relations, COVID-19 response and post-pandemic recovery.

The discussion also covered regional and international issues of common concern and interest.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press