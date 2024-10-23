Cambodia-WHO Country Cooperation Strategy 2024-2028 Signed



Cambodia and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have co-signed the country cooperation strategy 2024-2028 for Cambodia to accelerate the country’s health coverage.

Representing Cambodia, Minister of Health H.E. Prof. Chheang Ra inked the Cambodia-WHO country cooperation strategy on Oct. 21 with Dr. Saia Ma’u Piukala, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, in Manila, the Philippines.

The signing of the cooperation strategy happened on the margin of the 75th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific in Manila, where the Cambodian minister and his senior delegation are attending.

H.E. Chheang Ra highlighted that the strategy sets out a common vision and joint efforts to improve the health and well-being of the Cambodian people over the next five years, very well in line with Cambodia’s national Pentagonal Strategy for Employment, Growth, Equity, Efficiency, and Sustainability.

Its strategic priorities also contribute to laying the foundation to achieve Cambodia’s roadmap for glob

al health coverage 2024-2035 and the Sustainable Development Goals, especially through integrated and quality-orientated primary health care services, he added.

The priorities also focus on promoting the health of individuals, families, and communities through activities in and beyond the health sector and strengthening the health security system to increase the preparedness, response, and resilience of high-risk public health emergencies.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse