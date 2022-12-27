Cambodia Wins 2 Medals at ASEAN Music Festival 2022 in Vietnam

Cambodia has won two medals including a gold and a silver from the recent ASEAN Music Festival 2022 in Vietnam.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, the Cambodian team of the ministry’s Department of Performing Arts selected nine traditional music for the contest taking place from Dec. 19 to 24 in Hoi An city of Quang Nam province.

Among the nine traditional music, the winning music was the wedding and Chhai Yam dance music, emphasised the source.

The wedding music staged by Mr. Ron Vanny won a gold medal, while the Chhai Yam dance music staged by Mr. El Bunnol earned a silver.

Cambodia also obtained a “Merit of Authentic Tradition” certificate, it said.

This is considered as a success for Cambodia in the regional musical sector.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press