Cambodia Wins a Gold Medal at 2022 Jet Ski World Series Season R2 in USA

Cambodia has won a gold medal at the Jet Ski World Series Season 2022 for the second round in Lake Havasu city, Arizona, the United States of America.

The gold medalist is Mr. Kai Vansiden who earned the gold medal for Novice Ski Stock on Oct. 4.

Lasting until Oct. 9, the tournament attracts the participation of Jet Ski riders from other continents across the world.

The competition is an adaptation of Cambodian national team to strengthen and sharpen their capacity for the SEA Games 2023 that Cambodia will host.

According to H.E. Nos Sleh, President of Watercraft Federation of Cambodia (WFC), the federation sent five athletes to the game including Mr. Saly Ou Moeut, Mr. Saly Philin, Mr. Min Mustan, Mr. Min Osman and Mr. Kai Vansiden.

He thanked Mr. Karl Heinrich Knauf, WCF Vice President, and President of Flamingo Jet Ski Team Thailand and of Knauf for support for Cambodian Jet Ski riders so far.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press