Cambodia Wins Gold Medal at World Petanque Championship in Spain

Cambodia has secured its world petanque champion title for the fifth time consecutively, after earning a gold medal at the 2021 World Petanque Championship in Spain.

Ms. Ouk Sreymom was named the 2021 world champion after defeating her Thai counterpart 37-29 at the final round.

This Cambodian world champion of 2017 beat her Canadian counterpart 29-2 in the 1/4 round and her Norwegian counterpart 25-18 in the semifinal.

Cambodia has sent four female athletes to attend the competition on Nov. 12-14. They are the best players selected from the National Petanque Championship 2021 held recently, including Ms. Ouk Sreymom, Ms. Un Sreya, Ms. Sreang Sorakhim and Ms. Khuon Yary.

The Cambodian male Petanque athletes will also leave Cambodia soon to join the competition from Nov. 19 to 21, 2021 at the same Petanque event.

Being held in Santa Susana of Spain, the 2021 World Petanque Championship has three contests: the women’s championship and the junior world championship from Nov. 12 to 14 and the men’s championship from Nov. 19 to 21, 2021.

Cambodia won the world petanque championships in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press