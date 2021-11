Cambodian team won the Master Dan/Rising Star Award at the DigiCon6 Asia 2021 organised online on Nov. 20 by TBS Japan, according to Cambodia DigiCon6.

The animation titled “The Soup” by Ear Uy and Pum Sothearoth earned the recognition, it pointed out.

This is the first time that Cambodia wins an award from this annual international contest which drew this year the participation of 13 Asian countries, underlined the same source.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press