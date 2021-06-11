Cambodia Wishes to Welcome More Filipino Tourists after COVID-19 Crisis

Cambodia has asked the Philippines to encourage more tourists to Cambodia when the situation of COVID-19 eases, as Cambodia has been preparing a plan to welcome visitors already vaccinated against COVID-19 or those from low- risk areas.

The request was made by H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism during a recent meeting here with H.E. Ms. Maria Amelita C. Aquino, Ambassador of the Philippines to Cambodia, stressing that this is part of getting prepared for the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2022 to be hosted by Cambodia.

H.E. Thong Khon underlined the government’s efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and its strategic plan for tourism recovery as well as the recovery plan for ASEAN tourism.

From her end, H.E. Ms. Maria Amelita C. Aquino accepted the Cambodian request, believing that Cambodia’s tourism industry will rise soon thanks to its richness in cultural and historical heritage and natural resources.

The ambassador also spoke highly of the effective measures taken by the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) in containing and preventing the spread of COVID-19 and thanked the RGC for vaccinating the Filipinos working in the country against the pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press