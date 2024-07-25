Cambodia Won’t Host World Cup Kabaddi



The Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports, as well as the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), do not support the organisation of the World Cup Kabaddi.

The ministry turned down the invited role in a letter issued on July 22, signed by its Secretary of State, H.E. Vath Chamroeun, who is also NOCC Secretary General.

The letter responded to an invitation by the Secretary General of the World Cup Kabaddi, Mr. S.T. Arsu, dated July 16.

The Royal Government of Cambodia also does not allow the organisation of the sport, continued the letter.

A reason for the rejection is that Cambodia has not yet formulated an official federation for this sport.

The letter also highlighted that any preparation for the organisation of Kabaddi is not legal.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse