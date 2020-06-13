Cambodian Ambassador Distributes Food to Cham People in Malaysia

H.E. Cheuy Vichet, the Cambodian Ambassador to Malaysia, distributed food kits to Cham people in the southern Malaysian state of Johor on Saturday.

The embassy has offered food to more than 2,000 Cambodian families in Malaysia since April.

In addition to Johor, distributions have taken place in Kuala Lumpur and the states of Selangor, Pahang, Perak and Kelantan.

As of Friday, Malaysia had confirmed 8,369 cases of COVID-19 and 118 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press