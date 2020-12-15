Cambodian Ancient Manuscript Being Duplicated and Shared Widely

Cambodian old, precious teachings have been duplicated on traditional manuscript, locally called Sastra Sleuk Rith, and circulated widely to pagodas to teach younger generations.

The endeavour has been made possible through the insight and support by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen for a youth group in Puok commune of Siem Reap province to do the work.

According to Ms. Phoeun Phavy, a skilled manuscript writer and a member of the group, the purpose of the duplication of the ancient teaching on the traditional manuscript aims to both promote the teaching and to preserve the Cambodian manuscript throughout time and space.

Her team, she added, has been inspired to do the work to pass on the unique Cambodian tradition.

Manuscripts are made of a kind of leaves called Traing or Chre through a thorough process to ensure its quality, including selecting the leaves, drying them, and tying them tightly together – similar to a book.

The mentioned type of leaves originated from northern India and Sri Lanka, and in Southeast Asia, they exist only in Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand.

In Cambodia, the leaves are commonly available in the provinces of Kratie and Kampong Thom.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press