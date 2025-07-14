Cambodian and Burmese Leaders Celebrate Milestone in Diplomatic Relations



Phnom penh: Top leaders of Cambodia and Myanmar have exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, in their messages, both sides reflected on the long-standing friendship and close cooperation built over the past seven decades. They also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties for the mutual benefit and shared prosperity of their peoples.





The Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar officially established diplomatic relations on July 12, 1955.

