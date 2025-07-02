Cambodian Anti-Drug Authority Attends Subregional Working Group Meeting in Bangkok



Bangkok: Cambodia’s National Authority for Combating Drugs (NACD) attends another meeting of a sub-regional working group to further strengthen joint efforts in addressing synthetic drugs. NACD Deputy Secretary-General H.E. Gen. Neak Yuthea led his Cambodian delegation of ten members to attend the meeting organised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, about 60 participants from Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam, who are the signatories of the 1993 memorandum of understanding of the Greater Mekong Subregion, attend the second meeting of its kind. The gathering among the working group guided by the sub-regional MoU aims to share updates and discuss further actions on the implementation of a joint project to fight synthetic drugs, added H.E. Gen. Neak Yuthea.

The project was approved in September 2023 in Beijing, China, and its first meeting was convened in 2024.