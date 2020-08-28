Cambodian Arts and Culture to Be Promoted in China Through Media

China is planning to promote Cambodian arts and culture to the Chinese people through various media and cultural events in China.

The plan was unveiled by Mr. Kevin Xu, Director General of Cambodia Satellite Nice TV and Penda TV, while paying here recently a courtesy call on Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts H.E. Ms. Phoeurng Sackona.

On the occasion, Mr. Kevin Xu also donated 5,000 facemasks, 15 virus-scanning tools and disinfectants to the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts to contribute to containing and preventing the COVID-19 transmission in Cambodia.

In her reply, H.E. Ms. Phoeurng Sackona expressed her profound thanks to Nice TV for the donation, and her support for the project to promote Cambodian arts and culture in China, and reaffirmed the ministry’s readiness to fully cooperate with the Chinese side for the success of the project.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press