Cambodian Athletes Bag Home 12 Medals from Asian Kickboxing Championships 2022

Cambodia grabbed 12 Medals – 2 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze – from the Asian Kickboxing Championships 2022 in Thailand.

In a Facebook post tonight, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen extended his congratulations to the Cambodian athletes on their achievements.

“[…] Cambodian kickboxing athletes completed their Asian kickboxing mission 2022 on Dec. 18, winning 12 medals, including 2 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze, after participating in this big boxing event in Asia since Dec. 10, 2022,” he wrote on his official Facebook page.

The two gold medalists are Mr. Khuon Langkosin and Mr. Sok Rith after defeating their Kazakh and Uzbek counterparts, respectively.

The Cambodian Kickboxing Federation has sent 17 athletes, of them 3 are women, to join the Asian Kickboxing Championships 2022 held in Bangkok from Dec. 10 to 18, with the participation from 18 countries in Asia.

