Cambodian Athletes Compete at 1st Kickboxing World Cup in Thailand



Bangkok: Thirteen Cambodian athletes are attending the 1st Kickboxing World Cup 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, from April 7 to 12.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the President of the Cambodian Kickboxing Federation, H.E. Heng Sokkhorn, who leads the delegation, expressed before their departure from Phnom Penh International Airport that the event presents a valuable opportunity for Cambodian kickboxers to enhance their skills.

The athletes aim to gain experience from their participation, preparing them for future international competitions, especially the 33rd SEA Games 2025 in Thailand in December.

H.E. Heng Sokkhorn voiced optimism that the Cambodian athletes will perform commendably and achieve success for the nation.

Over 1,000 athletes from 52 countries have registered for the 1st Kickboxing World Cup 2025, with Cambodian boxers competing in three disciplines: K1, Low Kick, and Full Contact.