Cambodian Athletes Joining Jet Ski World Series 2022-Final Round in Thailand

Cambodian athletes are joining the Final Round of Jet Ski World Series 2022 at Jomtien beach, Pattaya city, Thailand.

According to Mr. Bou Virak, Secretary General of the Watercraft Federation of Cambodia (WFC), the federation dispatched 7 Cambodian Jet Ski racers and 8 technical officials, led by WFC President H.E. Nos Sleh, to participate in the tournament being held from Dec. 14 to 18.

This month’s games and other two national competitions to be held in early 2023 will be enough for Cambodian athletes to build their confidence for the SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia, said the secretary general.

He was also positive that Cambodian Jet Ski racers will win the international contest in Thailand, which attracted more than 2,000 athletes from 65 countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press