Cambodian Athletes to Attend Soft Tennis Championships 2022 in Indonesia

Twelve Cambodian athletes, six of them are female, will attend the 6th Soft Tennis Championships 2022 in Indonesia from Dec. 1 to 4.

The participation will be a good opportunity for Cambodian athletes to measure and develop their capacity toward the SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia.

The Cambodia Soft Tennis Federation is promoting training and competition for its athletes to sharpen their capacity to achieve at least two gold medals at the games in line with the medal index set by the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC).

There will be five disciplines in the 6th Soft Tennis Championships 2022, including men individual, women individual, men-pair fighting, women-pair fighting and mixed men-women pair fighting.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press