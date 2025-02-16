Cambodian, Australian Businesses Collaborate to Promote Cambodian Products



Sydney: Cambodian and Australian private sectors have signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed to promote and facilitate the export of Cambodian products to the Australian market. H.E. Mrs. Cham Nimul, Cambodian Minister of Commerce, presided over the signing ceremony, held in Sydney, Australia on Feb. 16 during her visit to the country.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, officials from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, along with representatives from both Cambodian and Australian companies, participated in the event. The MoUs were signed between Cambodian companies, including Amru Rice Cambodia Co., Ltd., Khmer Foods Group Co., Ltd., and Mirarth Agri Tech, and Australian companies – Green Group Pty. Ltd., MarketPlace Fresh Pty Ltd., Omara Import and Export, and Balha Sweets.





‘These MoUs aim to promote and facilitate the export of Cambodian products, such as rice and cashew nuts, to the Australian market,’ the ministry said in a statement. During the event, H.E. Mrs. Cham Nimul presented the world’s largest sample of Cambodian cashew nuts to representatives of the Australian private sector to promote and encourage further exports to Australia.

