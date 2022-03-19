Cambodian Boxers to Leave for Training Camp and Competition in Thailand

Three Cambodian boxers and a coach will leave for a training camp and competition in Phuket province, Thailand next week.

The update was shared by Mr. Buy Sophoan, Secretary General of Cambodia Boxing Federation (CBF) on Mar. 17, adding that the departure date will be Mar. 26.

The training camp will last until Mar. 31, while “Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament 2022” will happen from April 1 to 10, continued the secretary general.

This will also be a vital opportunity for the Cambodian national athletes to strengthen and assess their capacity for the SEA Games 2022 in Vietnam from Mar. 16 to 22, he added.

Cambodia will send 8 boxers, two of them are female, to the SEA Games in Vietnam.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press