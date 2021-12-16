Cambodian Cabinet Ministers Approve Two Draft Laws Related to Commercial Sector

The cabinet meeting this morning approved two important draft laws on amendments to the Law on Commercial Enterprises and to the Law on Commercial Rules and Registration to further boost the country’s trade sector.

H.E. Phay Siphan, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit said the two draft laws were endorsed in the weekly cabinet plenary session held at the Peace Palace under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

The newly-approved draft laws will promote the doing business in Cambodia, ensure the consistency, transparency with the laws and obligations of Cambodia under international conventions, treaties or agreements, and better prepare for economic recovery after the COVID-19 crisis.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press