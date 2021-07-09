Cambodian Cabinet Ministers Approve Two Draft Laws

The first virtual Plenary Cabinet Meeting, held this morning under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, endorsed two main draft laws.

The endorsement was shared by H.E. Phay Siphan, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit.

The first document – the draft law on investment – was approved after editing some words and content in the article 9 of the chapter 3, he said.

At the same time, the cabinet meeting approved the draft of amendment to the articles 123, 138, 162, 300, 343, 350, 363, 367 of the labour law promulgated by a Royal Decree dated March 13, 1997.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press