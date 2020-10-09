Cambodian Cabinet Ministers Endorse 629 Public Investment Projects for 2021-2023

The Cabinet Meeting, held here this morning under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, approved the draft 3-Year Rolling Public Investment Programme 2021-2023.

According to H.E. Phay Siphan, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit, there are in total 629 projects in this public investment programme 2021-2023, including 203 ongoing projects worth US$8,397 million and 426 new projects which need a total capital of US$4,399 million.

Funds allocated to the projects of the three-year rolling public investment programme 2021-2023 will be in accordance with the sectors stated in the National Strategic Development Plan 2019-2023: 8.9 percent of the total public investment expenditure required for the implementation of projects in the social sector, 34.2 percent for the projects in the economic sector, 50.1 percent for the projects in the infrastructure sector, and 6.8 percent for the projects in the services sector and inter-sectoral programmes.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press