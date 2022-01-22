Cambodian Capital and Cities Win 2021 Awards for Cleanliness and Sustainable Environment

Four Cambodia’s capital and cities have won 2021 awards for cleanliness and sustainable environment from the ASEAN Secretariat.

The awarding was announced following the 16th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment and the 19th Meeting of ASEAN Working Group on City Environmentally Sustainable Cities held on Oct. 24 in Indonesia.

According to the Ministry of Environment, the four capital and cities are Sihanoukville in Preah Sihanouk province, Phnom Penh capital, Mondulkiri province’s Senmonorom city and Kep province’s Kep city.

Sihanoukville won the 5th Environmentally Sustainable Cities (ESC) Award, while Phnom Penh was recognised for the Clean Water for Big Cities, Senmonorom for Clean Land for Small Cities and Kep for Clean Air for Small Cities.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press