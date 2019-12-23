Cambodian Defence Minister Concludes Five-day Working Visit in Vietnam

Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia, returned home yesterday after concluding his five-day working visit in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

According to Vietnam New Agency (VNA), during his stay in Hanoi, Samdech Tea Banh attended a trilateral meeting between Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos, the 30th All-People Defence Festival and the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army.

Besides, the Cambodian defence minister held a bilateral talk with his Vietnamese counterpart H.E. Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich, during which they reviewed the results of the cooperation between the two defence ministries during 2015-2019 and pen roadmap for the following years.

At the end of their bilateral meeting, the two defence ministers signed a protocol on cooperation for 2020-2024 and a cooperative plan for 2020 between the two defence ministries.

Moreover, Samdech Tea Banh paid a courtesy call on Vietnamese Prime Minister H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc and was honoured with Vietnam's first-class Independence Order in recognition of his dedication to the bilateral defence ties, which has helped strengthen the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. At the same time, he presented the first-class Friendship Orders of the Kingdom of Cambodia to his Vietnamese counterpart H.E. Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich and his Lao counterpart H.E. Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath to honour their contributions to the time-tested friendship and all-round cooperation between the three neighbouring countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press