Cambodian Delegation Attends Business, Leisure, Travel and Mice Tourism Exhibition 2024 in India



A Cambodian delegation composed of three delegates, three artists and representatives from eight companies and led by H.E. Hul Seila, Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Tourism has been participating in the Business, Leisure, Travel and Mice Tourism Exhibition 2024 (BLTM 2024) in India.

The BLTM 2024 is taking place at Yashoboomi International Convention and Exhibition Centre, in New Delhi on Aug. 29-30 with the participation of more than 600 buyers, more than 500 sellers from more than 20 countries and more than 10,000 visitors.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the participation in the event will enhance Cambodia’s tourism potential, promote the ‘1st Cambodia and India Tourism Year 2024’ campaign, and strengthen tourism cooperation between Cambodia and India in line with the ministry’s ‘BUILD + 3Ds’ strategic initiative, while also promoting the ‘Visit Siem Reap 2024’ campaign to attract more Indian tourists and investors to Cambodia.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting Cambodia’s

economy, in addition to garment, footwear, and travel goods exports; agriculture; and the construction and real estate sectors.

In the first seven months of this year, over 3.74 million international visitors visited the Kingdom, a year-on-year increase by 23.2 percent.

Last year, the Kingdom received some 5.45 million foreign visitors, earning a gross revenue of US$3.08 billion.

