Cambodian Delegation Led by Prime Minister Hun Manet Heads to 46th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia



Kuala Lumpur: Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and First Lady Lok Chumteav Dr. Pich Chanmony departed this afternoon for Malaysia to attend the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits. The event, taking place on May 26-27 in Kuala Lumpur, is held under the invitation of the Honourable Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia and Chair of the 2025 ASEAN Summits. The couple was seen off at Phnom Penh International Airport by deputy prime ministers and many high-ranking officials.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Summit, themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” aims to advance ASEAN Community building. It is anticipated to adopt the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, which will reaffirm and enhance the region’s commitment to a resilient, innovative, dynamic, and people-centred ASEAN.





The Related Summits will serve as a platform for ASEAN to deepen and expand its relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and engage with both the GCC and China on economic cooperation amidst a shifting geopolitical and economic landscape.





During his stay in Kuala Lumpur, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet is also expected to engage in bilateral meetings with ASEAN and other world leaders to strengthen and deepen bilateral relations on issues of common interest and concern.

