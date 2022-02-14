Cambodian Delegation Returns Home from World Summit 2022

The high-level Cambodian delegation led by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen arrived home this evening after concluding their four-day visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The delegation was welcomed upon arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport by Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister, and many other senior government officials.

During his stay in RoK, Samdech Techo Hun Sen co-hosted the World Summit 2022 themed “Toward Peace on the Korean Peninsula”, with H.E. Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, Co-Founder of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF), and H.E. Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations.

In his opening remarks at the World Summit 2022, the Cambodian Premier urged the two Koreas and other parties concerned to swiftly conclude a Peace Treaty so that permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula can be guaranteed, as well as to continuously foster trust-based cooperation and people-centred partnership building towards a peaceful reunification of the two Koreas.

Moreover, Samdech Techo Hun Sen attended the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP) Global Assembly and the One Million Rally for Peace on the Korean Peninsula, during which he proposed “Two States Toward One Nation: One Peninsula, One People, One Culture” initiative which, he believed, is practical and achievable because it is aimed at promoting cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties between the two Koreas.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also received the 2022 Sunhak Peace Prize Founder’s Award from H.E. Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, UPF Co-Founder, for his steadfast leadership over many years as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, contributing to stability, economic development and peace in Cambodia and the Southeast Asian region at large.

On the sidelines of the World Summit 2022, Samdech Techo Prime Minister met with H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, and H.E. Park Byeong-seug, Speaker of the Korean National Assembly, during which both sides were committed for a swift entry into force of the Cambodia-Korea Free Trade Agreement.

Besides, the Cambodian leader received a courtesy call by H.E. Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations and current President of Global Green Growth Institute, who expressed his support for the role played by ASEAN, especially the unity and solidarity of ASEAN, for Cambodia’s chairmanship of ASEAN this year, and for the Cambodian Premier’s recent visit to Myanmar.

At the end of the World Summit 2022, Samdech Techo Prime Minister, H.E. Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon and H.E. Ban Ki-moon signed the Seoul Declaration 2022.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press