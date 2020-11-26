Cambodian Delegation with Medical Supplies Heads for Myanmar

A Cambodian delegation led by H.E. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, is bringing facemasks and necessary medical materials donated by Cambodia to Myanmar.

The delegation departed Phnom Penh International Airport this morning on a special flight.

The delegation will be welcomed upon their arrival in Myanmar by H.E. Dr. Myint Htwe, Union Minister for Health and Sports of Myanmar. As scheduled, they will return home on the same day.

The donation include 2,000,000 facemasks, 100,000 fabric facemasks, 20,000 masks N95, 20,000 goggles, 20,000 PPE sets, 500 units of intra temperature manual check, 20,000 face shields, 20 ventilator machines for ICU Set, 20 patient monitors+accessories model: Vista 120, 500 containers (25kg each) of ChloramineB Powder, 1,000 sets of safety plastic boots PR, and 2,000 units of hand liquid soap.

In mid-November, Cambodia also donated the same amount of assistance to Laos. This reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to take part in combating the COVID-19 global health crisis.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press