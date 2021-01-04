Cambodian Delegation with Medical Supplies Heads for Nepal

A Cambodian delegation led by H.E. Ouch Borith, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, left here this morning for Nepal on a special flight.

The delegation, including H.E. Mrs.Yuok Sambath, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and some other senior officials, is bringing with them 2 million facemasks, 20,000 N95 masks, and other necessary medical supplies, donated by Cambodia to the Government and people of Nepal.

The medical supplies include 20,000 Goggles, 20,000 PPE Sets, 500 units of Intra Temperature Manual Check, 20,000 Face Shields, 20 Ventilator Machines for ICU Set, 20 Patient monitors+Accessories Model: Vista 120, 500 containers (25kg each) of ChloramineB Powder, 1,000 sets of Safety Plastic Boots PR, 2,000 units of Hand liquid soap, and 10,000 fabric facemasks.

Cambodia has so far donated facemasks and necessary medical supplies to Laos, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste.

Cambodia and Nepal have established their diplomatic relations since 1964. The ties were interrupted during the Khmer Rouge regime and were resumed in 1999.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press