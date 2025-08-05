Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Delivers Aid to Families Displaced by Border Tensions



Kampong thom: Permanent Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Vongsey Vissoth led a humanitarian mission to Kampong Thom province on Aug. 2 afternoon to deliver essential relief aid to families displaced by recent border tensions with Thailand.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Deputy Prime Minister, who also serves as Minister in Charge of the Office of the Council of Ministers and Head of the Royal Government Working Group for Kampong Thom province, was joined by his spouse and other senior officials. They were joined by Kampong Thom Governor H.E. Nuon Pharath at a temporary shelter at Indry Samvorak pagoda in Stung Sen city, where nearly 10,000 individuals have taken refuge.





H.E. Governor Nuon Pharath reported that a total of 2,646 families, comprising 9,398 people, have sought temporary shelter in Kampong Thom province following what he described as “recent aggression by Thai military forces along our border.”





In an address to the displaced families, H.E. Vongsey Vissoth emphasised the Royal Government’s commitment to national solidarity. “Standing in unity and with the spirit of Khmer helping Khmer, we have come here today to bring comfort and support to our fellow citizens,” he said. He conveyed messages of care from Senate President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, noting their unwavering concern for those affected by conflict.





H.E. Vongsey Vissoth acknowledged the immense suffering of the displaced families, stating, “Your suffering is the nation’s suffering.” He urged citizens to support Cambodia’s armed forces, who he said were “sacrificing for the protection of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”





The Deputy Prime Minister called on the public to unite in overcoming adversity and protecting peace, which he described as the “foundation of our livelihoods, our families, and the development of our nation.” He urged citizens to trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Hun Manet, who is working through diplomatic and legal channels to restore peace.





H.E. Vongsey Vissoth also noted that the Royal Government continues to engage with international partners, including the United States, China, and other ASEAN countries.





In a show of solidarity, H.E. Vongsey Vissoth personally handed out relief packages to 309 displaced families. Each package contained rice, instant noodles, drinking water, canned fish, and other necessities together with 50,000 Riel (US$12.50) in cash. The provincial administration, led by Governor Nuon Pharath, also provided each family with essential supplies and additional drinking water.

