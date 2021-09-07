Cambodian Embassy to Organise a Webinar on “Connecting Digital Opportunities between Thailand and Cambodia”

The Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok will organise a Webinar on “Connecting Digital Opportunities between Thailand and Cambodia” this week, in cooperation with the Department of East Asian Affairs, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Studies Centre (ISC).

The webinar will take place via Facebook Live on Sept. 9, at 09.00 – 11.30 am, underlined the embassy.

According to the source, the forthcoming event will be attended by policy makers and startups from Cambodia and Thailand as well as expert from Asian Development Bank (ADB) to discuss and exchange information on the emerging trends, policies and developments which are shaping the digital economy in both countries.

They will also jointly identify possible areas of cooperation to connect and enlarge the pool of digital opportunities between Thailand and Cambodia, it concluded.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press