Cambodian Environment Officials on Visit in Japan

Five Cambodian officials of the Ministry of Environment have been on a ten-day visit in Japan along with government officials of the other Mekong countries (Laos, Thailand and Vietnam).

According to a press release of the Embassy of Japan in Cambodia, the visit is made at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan under the JENESYS (Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youth) 2019.

During their stay in Japan from Feb. 3 to 12, 2020, the participants will join exchange programme at the Ministry of Environment of Japan and move to Toyama City of Toyama Prefecture which overcame environmental pollution in the past, it pointed out.

The participants will visit Toyama Prefectural Environmental Science Research Centre and Toyama Prefectural Itai-Itai Disease Museum to learn the experience and environmental technology, said the same source, adding that they will also experience Japanese culture through homestay at Japanese family.

The JENESYS aims to promote mutual trust and understanding among the people of Japan and participating countries and to build a basis for future friendship and cooperation. Through the programme, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has invited more than 2,100 Cambodian youths since 2007.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press