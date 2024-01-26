Cambodian FM to Take Part in ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Lao PDR



Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea will take part in an ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Luang Prabang, Lao People’s Democratic Republic on Jan. 28-29.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued on Jan. 25, themed ‘ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience,’ the retreat will discuss priorities and key deliverables under the Lao chairmanship of ASEAN this year.

Ministers will also discuss follow-ups to the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta last year and ways forward for ASEAN Community building, including progress in developing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

In addition, ministers will exchange views on ASEAN’s external relations as well as regional and international issues of common interest and concern.

On the sidelines of the retreat, H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea will hold bilateral talks will several counterparts to expand mutually beneficial cooperation under bilate

ral and multilateral frameworks.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse