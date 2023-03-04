Cambodian Footballers to join Merlion Cup 2023 in Singapore

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodian U22 footballers will attend the Merlion Cup 2023 in Singapore at the invitation of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

The tournament will run from Mar. 24 to 26 with the participation of football players from Cambodia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

The event will be another opportunity for U22 footballers to advance their capacity for the 32nd SEA Games to be hosted by Cambodia this year.

The football qualifier competition will take place from April 29 until the SEA Games 2023 on May 5.

For the tournament, the four teams will match on Mar. 24, and the losing teams will fall to the third and fourth places while the winning teams will go the final.

The draw for the match will take place on Mar. 6 at 5PM (Singapore time) with live stream on FAS YouTube.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse