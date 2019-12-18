Cambodian Foreign Minister Discusses Bilateral Cooperation with Foreign Counterparts

Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held separate meetings with many of his foreign counterparts, during his stay in Madrid, Spain for the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers' Meeting (ASEM FMM14).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFA-IC)'s news release, H.E. Prak Sokhonn has met with H.E. Shri V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs of the Republic of India; H.E. Alexander Schallenberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria; H.E. Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission; H.E. Motegi Toshimitsu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan; and H.E. Ms. Margarita Robles, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain.

The meetings touched mainly upon bilateral, regional and international issues of common interests, pointed out the same source.

During the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers' Meeting (ASEM FMM14 ), themed "Asia and Europe � Together for Effective Multilateralism, H.E. Prak Sokhonn delivered his remarks focusing on gender equality and the role of women in peace and security, particularly in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press