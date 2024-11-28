Cambodian Foreign Minister Embarks on Diplomatic Mission to China.



Phnom Penh: Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. PRAK Sokhonn is paying a four-day visit to the People’s Republic of China, at the invitation of the Chinese side. H.E. Prak Sokhonn, who also serves as the Chairman of the Commission for External Relations of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), departed from Phnom Penh International Airport this morning, accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC).

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, during his visit from November 28 to December 1, H.E. PRAK Sokhonn is scheduled to engage in a series of bilateral meetings. These include discussions with H.E. WANG YI, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, and H.E. LIU Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The agenda highlights the importance of these meetings in fostering diplomatic ties.

The MFAIC furth

er noted that Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Prak Sokhonn is anticipated to meet other eminent Chinese figures during his stay. This visit is significant as 2024 is designated as the People-to-People exchange year, aimed at enhancing the enduring relations and robust friendship between Cambodia and China.