Cambodian Foreign Minister to Visit Vietnam Next Week

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia H.E. Prak Sokhonn will pay an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam next week to expand across-the-board mutually beneficial cooperation between the two neighbouring nations, upon the cordial invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart H.E. Bùi Thanh Són.

Moreover, the Cambodian top diplomat will co-chair the 20th Meeting of Cambodia-Vietnam Joint Commission on Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation (20th JC), said a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Both foreign ministers will hold a bilateral dialogue to explore ways and means to further deepen the existing excellent relationship and foster the thriving cooperation ranging from politics, security, economy, trade and investment to agriculture, tourism, connectivity, health, culture and education, it pointed out.

Collaboration within the ASEAN framework, and pressing regional and international issues of common interest and concern will also be deliberated, the source added.

According to the press release, co-chaired by the two foreign ministers, the 20th JC will take stock of the progress achieved pursuant to the Agreed Minutes of the past meeting, and chart a new course of concrete actions to strengthen and broaden wide-ranging areas of bilateral cooperation mutually beneficial to the two countries and peoples.

H.E. Prak Sokhonn is scheduled to pay separate courtesy calls on H.E. Vo Van Thuong, President of Vietnam, and H.E. Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam.

Both the official visit and the 20th JC from Mar. 20 to 22, 2023 will give a new impetus to the robust multi-faceted relations, anchored with deep-rooted political trust, and further cement the traditional friendship, good neighborliness, and long-lasting stability between the two countries.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse