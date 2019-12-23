Cambodian Government Committed to Further Combat Online Gambling

To ensure national security and combat money laundering in Cambodia, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has reiterated the Royal Government's commitment against online gambling.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the Sea Festival 2019 last Saturday, Samdech Techo Hun Sen vowed to combat all forms of online gambling activities.

Cambodia may face a lot of problems on national security, terrorism, and money laundering if online gambling exists, said the Premier, underlining that Cambodia does not need revenue from online gambling.

In August this year, Samdech Techo Hun Sen signed a directive to ban all forms of online gambling in the Kingdom. Under this directive, new licenses for online gambling have not been granted while online gambling with existing valid license can continue until the permission get expired without renewal.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press