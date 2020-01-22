Cambodian Health Officials Closely Monitoring Coronavirus

Health officers have been closely monitoring the deadly coronavirus outbreak as China moves to quarantine virus epicentre, announced Cambodia's Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry's press release made public yesterday evening, no case of coronavirus has been detected in Cambodia yet, but some 2,000 health officials have been deployed across the country to monitor the disease.

Health scanner machines have been installed at the three international airports (Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and Sihanoukville) and the international border gates with Vietnam and Thailand.

The ministry also prepared a special room for any suspected patient of Coronavirus at some main hospitals.

H.E. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health reminded the people to pay high attention to this deadly virus outbreak.

Foreign media reported that at least 300 people in China, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and even Australia have been infected with the deadly disease.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. Detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

On Dec. 31 2019, the WHO China Country Office was informed of cases of pneumonia of unknown etiology (unknown cause) detected in Wuhan city, Hubei province of China. A novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was identified as the causative virus by Chinese authorities on Jan. 7.

On Jan. 10, WHO published a range of interim guidance for all countries on how they can prepare for this virus, including how to monitor for sick people, test samples, treat patients, control infection in health centres, maintain the right supplies, and communicate with the public about this new virus.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press