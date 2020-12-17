Cambodian ICT Experts Work with 15 Major Tech Companies on Latest ICT and Digital Advancements

Minister of Post and Telecommunications H.E. Chea Vandeth and a number of senior ICT experts participated in a series of virtual discussions between Nov. 19 and Dec. 10, 2020 with 15 major tech companies to work on ICT and digital advancements.

Those gig cloud services providers and major tech companies included Google, Facebook, Amazon, Visa, Oracle, Palo Alto Network, NTT Communications, Ciena Communications (Malaysia), LE Global Services, F5 Networks, Huawei Cambodia, San Data Systems, Cisco and IBM.

The meetings’ objectives were to learn about the latest developments in the ICT sector, specially cloud and data centre services, and to fully understand both the technical and policy frameworks to create a Big Data hub as a means to integrate information sharing among government institutions at the national and sub-national levels.

On the occasion, H.E. Chea Vandeth discussed the mechanisms for effective tax collection on digital services provided by foreign tech companies with no local presence in Cambodia. H.E. Minister stated that MPTC would serve as technical partner for the General Department of Taxation and the Ministry of Economy and Finance to contribute to the government’s tax revenue mobilisation, particularly from digital and telecoms services providers.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press